SSC Recruitment 2018: Good news for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday extended the last date of submission of applications for Selection Posts Phase-VI/2018. Now, the last date to submit the application is October 12, 2018. The move was taken after the Commission received complaints from candidates about technical issues while filling up online applications.

“Hence, in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided by the Commission to extend the closing date for receipt of applications for Selection Posts Phase-VI/2018 by one more week i.e. from 06-10-2018 to 12-10-2018 (5.00 PM),” the Commission said in a short notice.

Payment of fees through challan of SBI will now be accepted by the Commission within the working hours of the bank up to October 15 provided the challan has been generated before 5 pm on October 12, 2018.

“It may be specifically noted that no further extension of time will be given beyond 12-10-2018 (5.00 PM) for submission of online application forms for the said Examination,” the Commission further said.

Earlier, the last date was October 5, 2018.