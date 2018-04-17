SSC Recruitment 2018: Check top Staff Selection Commission jobs; know how to apply

The commission recruits candidates either through or without exams.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) jobs have always been considered as one of the most preferred jobs in the country. Candidates who get jobs through SSC get a number of benefits like salary and other allowances depending upon the posts. This is a major reason that the youngsters are attracted towards Central Government Jobs.

Top SSC Jobs till April 2018

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) issued notifications for the post of Legal Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on April 20.

It has also invited applications for the post of Fire Operator Cum Driver. Candidates may apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before May 6.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) issued notifications for online applications for the recruitment of Group C Posts. Candidates may apply to the post through prescribed format on or before May 10.

The commission recruits candidates either through or without exams. It organise exams for Group B and C posts that include Inspector, assistant, Junior Accountant and Accountant, Sub-Inspector among others. Similarly, there are number of departments in it does not conduct exam including for Cleaner, Halwai, Junior Chemist, Stockman, Handicrafts, Farm Manager, Teachers and few others.

Candidates who have passed class XII may appear for SSC GD Constable Exam, SSC CHSL Exam, SSC Steno C and D Exam and other jobs that are not based on exam like Craft Engineer, Group Instructor. The candidates having completed graduation can apply for SSC CGL Exam.