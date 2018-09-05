SSC recruitment 2018: Applications invited for fresh vacancies at ssc.nic.in, ssconline.nic.in; check details

SSC recruitment 2018!

SSC recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited application from interested, eligible candidates for a number of posts at ssc.nic.in, ssconline.nic.in. Aspirants can visit the official website of SSC now to fill in the application form and know more details about the vacancies on offer. The notice released by the Commission states that ‘Candidates should go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions like Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications(EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc. as indicated’. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the multiple posts on offer-

SSC recruitment 2018: Education Qualification and Age limit-

(i) Essential Qualifications (EQs) & Age Limit for each Post as per the requirement of the concerned User Departments/ Ministries

(ii) The crucial date for determining of age-limit and possession of essential qualification (eqs)/ experience will be 01.08.2018.

(iii) If candidates claim that their educational qualifications are equivalent to the prescribed essential qualifications, it is the responsibility of the candidates to submit the necessary documents/certificates (order/ letter with number & date) in support of equivalence.

(iv) The Upper limit of all categories vary from one another. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of the commission and check the same.

(v) Proof of Age: The Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age and no subsequent request for change will be considered or granted.

SSC recruitment 2018: Closing date-

Online applications can be submitted through the website i.e, Www.Ssconline.Nic.In or www.Ssc.Nic.In from 05.09.2018 to 30.09.2018 (upto 1700 hours). Payment through challan of SBI can be made at designated branches of SBI with in the working hours of bank up to 03.10.2018 provided the challan has been generated before closing date and time for receipt of application i.e, 30.09.2018 (upto 1700hours).

SSC recruitment 2018: Exam fee-

Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only). Candidates need to note that Fee paid through any other mode will NOT be accepted. Additionally, fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Fee should be paid separately for each category of post applied.

SSC recruitment 2018: How to apply-

(i) Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category.

(ii) Candidate may note that only online applications will be accepted at www.ssconline.nic.in or www.ssc.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would be summarily rejected.

(iii) Candidates should apply only once for one post. In case of multiple applications for any one post, all the applications will be liable to be rejected.

For more details are available on the official website of SSC.

The posts on offer are for these SSC Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices- Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Eastern Region (ER)/ Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal; Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala; Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh; North Eastern Region (NER)/Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura; Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand; North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab; Southern Region (SR)/ Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana; Western Region (WR)/Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.