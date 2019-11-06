SSC MTS Tier I result declared! All you need to know about Tier II

The candidates who have cleared the Tier I exam will now have to appear for the Tier II exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019, SSC said in a statement.

The candidates who have cleared the Tier I exam will now have to appear for the Tier II exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019, SSC said in a statement. They will be informed about the city where their exam will be held by November 10, 2019, and the admit cards will be released on the SSC website on November 20, 2019.

SSC MTS Tier II: Important Dates:

Date of declaration of Tier I result: November 6, 2019

Date of Tier-II Exam: November 24, 2019

Date of releasing admit card for Tier II exam: November 20, 2019

Candidates will be notified about their respective examination centres by November 10, 2019

The answer keys of the Tier I exam have also been released by the Commission on November 5, 2019.

In the official notification, SSC mentioned that “The status of the city of examination and admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 14 days and 4 days, respectively, before the date of paper-II examination.”

However, if any candidate is unable to download their admit card can contact the regional offices immediately. “The responsibility for timely download of the admission certificates lies solely with the candidates,” the notification read.

This year 1,11,162 candidates qualified for the Tier II od SSC MTS exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. Among them around 84,778 qualified candidates belonged to the age group of 18 to 25 years, while 26,384 candidates are in the age group 18 to 27 years, Indian Express reported.

The average cut off for clearing the SSC MTS Tier I was designated at 90 per cent, zone wise cut-offs have also been made available in the official website. The exam was conducted in Jammu and Kashmir on September 27, 2019, and in the rest of the country between August 2 to 22, 2019,