SSC MTS Tier-2 admit card issued; check exam pattern, how to download, other details

The wait is over for candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff recruitment examinations. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued admit cards or hall tickets for Tier-2 examimation. Candidates who have cleared the SSC MTS tier-I exam may download the admit card on regional website ssc-cr.org or sscnr.net.in. The exam will be held on Sunday, November 24.

The commission recently admitted a mistake in the Tier I result. The commission had added 9,551 more candidates in the list, apart from 1,11,162 , who cleared the first result. It added that a number of candidates who belonged to the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) quota and e-serviceman quota were not included in the category.

How to download admit cards:

1. Candidates may visit official website ssc-cr.org.

2. After clicking on the homepage, click on SSC MTS status, admit card link

3. Candidates are then required to log-in using credentials

4: Now, the Admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Applicants may now download it and take a printout.

6. Last but not least, they are suggested to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use.

Salary

Candidates who are selected will get a salary of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 along with the additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

Those appearing in the exam may note that Papert II will be descriptive in nature. They will be required to write one letter or an essay. As many as 38.58 lakh candidates registered for the Tier 1 exam. In the Tier II exam, total of 1,20,713 are likely to appear for the exam. Those who clear the Tier II exam will have to appear for document verification.