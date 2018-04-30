SSC MTS Result 2018: Why Staff Selection Commission withheld result of 161 selected candidates

The commission has debarred 13 students from SSC in future.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has withheld results of 161 selected candidates after being suspected of malpractices. The committee recommended as many as 10,674 candidates for appointment. “A total of 23511 candidates qualified for Document Verification against 10674 vacancies reported by User Organizations as on date”, the official statement read.

Candidates have been asked to check their results at commission’s official website ssc.nic.in. They can check their roll numbers and also download the file for further use.

The commission has debarred 13 students from SSC in future. It has withheld results of 220 candidates because of suspected malpractices. As many as 161 of 220 candidates are selected candidates.

It will release CGL 2018 notification in May this year. The official notification for CGL 2018 was expected to be released on April 21. The Commission then decided to release the notification on May 5. It decided to postpone the CGL 2017 tier 3 exam. The delay in recruitment notification this year was expected. The commission will conduct descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May this year after re-exam of tier 2 exam, which was expected to be held on March 31.

The commission had earlier released the tentative answer key for the CGLE tier II, 2017. Candidates were asked to log in using the same USER ID and Password that were used by them during the exam. It organised Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier II), 2017 from February 17 to February 22 and Re-exam was held on March 9 in the Computer Based Mode.

SSC CGL (Tier 2) papers exam that was conducted in Patna was re-conducted on March 9. The paper was reconducted as exam being delayed because of incomplete downloading of data.