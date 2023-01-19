SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Apply online for over 11,000 vacancies, All details here

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has activated the online application window for recruitment to the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission). The desired candidates can submit their online application latest by February 17, 2023.

A total of 11409 candidates will be selected for the said posts out of which 10880 (approx.) seats are for Multiple Tasking Staff and 529 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their written test in Computer Based Examination (CBE) for MTS posts. While the recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

According to the notification released on the official website, the exam for the same will be held in April 2023. The exact date and time for the exam will be conveyed in due course of time. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for latest updates.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility

To apply for the said posts, the candidates must be 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates willing to apply for the post of Multi Tasking Staff must be between the age group of 18-25 years whereas the candidates applying for Havildar Post must be between the age group of 18 to 27 years. It should be noted that there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. The candidates can go through the official website for more information about the recruitment process.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Visit ssc.nic.in to apply online

Click on the ‘register now’ given on the homepage

Fill up the application form along with all the required information and upload necessary documents

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen

Download SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct online application link

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay a payable fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Disabilities and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. The candidates are required to pay the application fees through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI branches by generating challan.