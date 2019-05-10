SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Job alert! Apply online now for multiple posts at ssc.nic.in

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2019 10:24:24 PM

Apply online now for SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical recruitment process at ssc.nic.in. Application Process ends on May 29, 2019. Check details.

ssc, ssc mts, ssc mts 2019, ssc mts 2019 apply onlline, ssc mts syllabus, ssc mts salary, ssc mts recruitment, ssc mts 2019 syllabus, ssc mts 2019 vacancy, ssc mts 2019 recruitment notification, ssc mts 2019 exam pattern, ssc jobs, jobs newsSSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical recruitment 2019!

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Apply online now for various Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical posts under the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in now. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC now to apply for the posts on offer as the application process for the same is open. While the application process for the same commenced on April 22, 2019, candidates who are yet to apply can until May 29 to be selected for the vacant posts. The Commission aims to fill over 10000 posts (tentative), through this recruitment process. According to a notice recently released by the Commission, aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 have been advised to submit their online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Salary

Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1)

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Important dates

  • Last date to apply online – May 29, 2019 (upto 5 PM)
  • Last date to pay application fees online – May 31, 2019 (upto 5 PM)
  • Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) – August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019
  • Date of Descriptive Paper Examination (Tier-II) – November 17, 2019′

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: How to apply

It is important to note that the candidates will be able to submit their application through online mode on the official website of SSC only. They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 towards the fulfillment of the application process. It is important that candidates fill all their correct information on the form otherwise their forms will be rejected by the commission.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Scheme of Examination

Paper-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type) –

Date of exam: August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019

Exam Duration: 90 Minutes (For all four Parts)

Subjects and Maximum Marks-

1. General English – 25 questions for 25 marks

2. General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 questions for 25 marks

3. Numerical Aptitude – 25 questions for 25 marks

4. General Awareness – 25 questions for 25 marks

Paper-II (Descriptive) –

Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution – 50 Marks – 30 minutes will be given for this paper.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Job alert! Apply online now for multiple posts at ssc.nic.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition