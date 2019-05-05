SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Apply online now for multiple posts at ssc.nic.in – check 7th Pay Commission salary

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! The Staff Selection Commission in a recent recruitment notification has invited candidates to apply online for multiple Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical posts at ssc.nic.in. While the application process for the same commenced on April 22, 2019, candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website of SSC to apply for the Examination in order to be selected for the vacant posts. Through this notification, the Commission is aiming to fill over 10000 posts (tentative). According to a notice recently released by the Commission, aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 have been advised to submit their online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days. SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Important dates for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Last date to apply online - May 29, 2019 (upto 5 PM) Last date to pay application fees online - May 31, 2019 (upto 5 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) - August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019 Date of Descriptive Paper Examination (Tier-II) - November 17, 2019' SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Salary Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix \u2013 Level-1) SSC MTS recruitment 2019: How to apply It is important to note that the candidates will be able to submit their application through online mode on the official website of SSC only. They will have to pay an application fees of Rs 100 towards the fulfillment of the application process. It is important that candidates fill all their correct informations on the form otherwise their forms will be rejected by the commission. SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Scheme of Examination Paper-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type) - Date of exam: August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019 Exam Duration: 90 Minutes (For all four Parts) Subjects and Maximum Marks- 1. General English - 25 questions for 25 marks 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning - 25 questions for 25 marks 3. Numerical Aptitude - 25 questions for 25 marks 4. General Awareness - 25 questions for 25 marks Paper-II (Descriptive) - Short Essay\/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution - 50 Marks - 30 minutes will be given for this paper.