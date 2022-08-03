SSC MTS answer key released – How to check and other details

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key, and answer sheet of the candidates who earlier appeared for the prelims exam for posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). While the commission released the answer key and answer sheets on its official website ssc.nic.in, the answer key objection link is available from August 2, 2022 (from 8 pm) till August 7, 2022 (8 pm).

While candidates have the option to raise their objections, they can do so through online mode. It is, however, mandatory to pay Rs 100 for every question or answer challenged by candidates. Here’s how candidates can check their answer sheets.

* Candidates may first go to the official website of the commission

* Once in the website, candidates may click on the link ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’

* Now, candidates may download the PDF file of SSC MTS Answer Key

* They now need to click on the button saying Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys, and for Submission of Representation if any’

* After this, in order to proceed, candidates are required to select the examination name

* They are then required to login into their account using their roll number and password in order to check answers to each question

* They may now submit their objection

Once the process is completed, candidates are needed to take out a printout of the response sheet as also the Tentative Answer Keys. The exam was earlier held between July 5, 2022, to July 22, 2022, through the online mode across the country. Results will be announced by the commission after it analyses all objections. Results are expected in September 2022 or October 2022. The commission will also prepare a list of candidates who qualify for the next round.