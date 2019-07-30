SSC MTS admit card 2019: Important update for Staff Selection Commission aspirants at ssc.nic.in | Check details

SSC MTS admit card 2019!

SSC MTS admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the first phase of the Multi Tasking Staff examination 2019 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the commission now to download the same. The MTS (I) examination is all set to be conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2019. The commission has released the admit cards in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Phase-I of Multi Tasking Staff exam on the official website. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

SSC MTS admit card 2019: Here is how you can download the Multi Tasking Staff exam admit card

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or sscer.org. On the homepage of the commission, candidates can click on the link that says SSC MTS admit card 2019 download. The candidates can then check their status and proceed to download their e-admit cards. Now, candidates are requested to enter the required details like name, date of birth/registration number/ roll number. Press submit to download your admit card.

SSC MTS admit card 2019: Important Dates

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): August 2 to September 6, 2019

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): November 17, 2019

SSC MTS admit card 2019: Salary

Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1).

Important update for SSC MTS exam aspirants –

According to a recently released notice by the Commission, Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 aspirants are requested to carry a photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate for their Computer Based Examination. In case their identity card does not have the Date of Birth, then the candidates will be required to carry an additional certificate in proof of their Date of Birth.

In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.