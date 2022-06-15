SSC MTS 2021 exam dates announced – Check the schedule and other details here

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the examination dates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff for Group C posts in various government departments. This exam for this SSC MTS exam will be held from July 5, 2022 and will continue till July 22, 2022.The commission will release the admit card at the official website ssc.nic.in

It may be noted that the SSC MTS exam will be conducted on two papers, paper I and paper II.While paper I consists of objective-type questions related to general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, and general awareness, paper II includes types of questions. Including from short essays or letters in English or any language that is included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

In paper I, subjects like general intelligence and reasoning, and numerical aptitude will have 25 marks each will general English and general awareness will carry 50 marks each. While the total duration of the exam time is 2 hours, the total time for visually handicapped or cerebral palsy candidates is 2 hours 40 minutes. Candidates are advised to reach their examination halls half an hour before the scheduled time of the exams.

Similarly, for paper II, the maximum marks for descriptive type of question is 50, while the exam duration will be 30 minutes. For visually handicapped or cerebral palsy candidates, the exam duration will be 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, last month, the SSC invited applications for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts in Delhi Police. Even as the application process started on May 17, 2022, the last date to apply is June 16, 2022.

Candidates have been asked to apply through the official website ssc.nic.in. While the last date for submission of the application fee through challan is June 20, 2022, the candidates will be able to edit their online application forms from June 21, 2022 to June 25, 2022.