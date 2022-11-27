SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Here’s direct link

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 download link: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 on its website. The candidates who were eagerly waiting for SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 2022 admit card can download their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth, captcha on the login page available on ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the tier 1 exam for combined graduate level 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from December 1 to December 13 at various exam centres. The link to the admit cards can be accessed directly by clicking on the provided link in this article.

How and where to download SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of SSC KKR – ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Click here download e-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022 (Tier-I) commencing from 01/12/2022 to 13/12/2022” flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the new link of the admit card login page

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as registration number, application number, date of birth, captcha and other details

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 download link will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are required to cross check the details given on the admit card and download the call letter for future reference

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates should note that the commission has not changed the tier 1 exam pattern and it will be conducted from December 1 to 13 based on the old exam pattern. The candidates have been advised to check the SSC CGL exam pattern carefully so that they can understand the exam fully. The candidates have been advised to focus on the sections, the time limit, and the number of questions in each section. The scheme of the exam is as follows.

The SSC CGL Tier-I exam will have 4 sections including English Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. There will be 100 multiple choice questions of 200 marks. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking of .50 marks for each wrong answer in the exam.

Direct Link to download SSC KKR CGL Admit Card

Candidates who qualify in the tier 1 will be called for Tier 2 and further selection process. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for latest updates.