SSC JHT final results 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, Here’s how to download

SSC JHT Final Result 2022, SSC JHT Result PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2022. The candidates who appeared in the exam held on Dec 11, 2023 can download their result from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JHT Final Result 2022 has been announced in the form of a PDF. According to the result, a total of 441 candidates have been selected for appointment. Candidates can download from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC JHT Final Result 2022- How to download?

To download the result, the candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022: Declaration of Final Result’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Enter Cntrl+F+name or roll number

The SSC JHT Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022: Declaration of Final Result PDF and save it for future reference.

According to the official notice released by the commission, the marks of the qualified/non qualified candidates will be displayed on the official website on Feb 17, 2023. The facility of downloading the SSC JHT Marksheet 2022 will be displayed on the website from Feb 17, 2023 to Mar 3, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their marksheet by logging in through their registered ID and password.