SSC JHT Final Result 2018: Result to be released soon; Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to declare the results for the SSC JHT Result 2018 later in the day. The candidates need to check the results by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The examination held in 2018 was conducted to recruit candidates for different posts such as- Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT), and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (HP). A total of 115 vacancies are available for the above-mentioned posts. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. Earlier on February 18, 2020, the SSC had released the final answer key.

Know how to check results for SSC Examination 2018:-

(1) To get access to the results, one needs to go through the below-mentioned steps.

(2) One needs to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

(3) After visiting the official website of the SSC, one needs to click on SSC JHT Final result 2018-link located on the homepage itself.

(4) Once you click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen where one needs to enter their relevant details as required.

(5) After entering the details, one needs to enter submit.

(6) Now, one will get access to their result.

(7) Save and download a copy of the result and take a print out of the same for any future reference.

The official notification for SSC JHT examination was announced on October 22, 2018, and the last date to apply for the vacancies was November 19, 2018. On the other hand, the commission has also notified the tentative dates for the declaration of result of different recruitment exams held previously. The result for Stenographers Grade C and D examination 2018 is scheduled to be released on March 06, 2020, while the result of the JE (Junior Engineer) exam 2018 Paper-II will be released on April 09, 2020.