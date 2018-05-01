SSC JEE 2017 Exam: SSC publishes Final Answer Key for paper 1

SSC publishes Final Answer Key for paper 1. (Image: Website)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday published the final answer key of Junior Engineer examination 2017. The commission had declared the result of examination on April 13, 2018. The week-long exam for Junior Engineer paper 1 was conducted in the month January this year (22.01.2018 to 29.01.2018) at multiple centres across the country. Under the Junior Engineer examination 2017, the key disciplines include – civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract. Around 5,69,930 candidates have appeared for the written examination of which 2,25,723 candidates attended Civil ERxam, 1,49,758 gave Electrical and about 1,94,449 candidates appeared for Mechanical disciplines.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had shortlisted around 5,855 candidates for the appearing in the descriptive paper on April 13.

The official website of the commission reads, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has now decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2017 (Paper-I) on its website.”

How to get the answer key of Junior Engineer examination paper 1 2017?

To get the answer key of Junior Engineer examination 2017 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, a candidate have to go through the following process-

Firstly, the candidate have to visit the official website of SSC-https://ssc.nic.in/

Secondly, after login to the official web portal of Staff Selection Commission, the candidate need to go to the Citizens’ Charter.

Thirdly, there one can easily find the Junior Engineer Examination-2017 Final Answer keys.

Fourthly, the candidates have to click on it

Fifthly, the candidate will get a page where they will be asked to enter the details including Roll Number, Login Password and Exam date.

Sixthly, the candidates need to have admit card and other documents to fill the details.

Seventhly, after filing the details, check once again. If it’s correct then click Submit, if anything is wrong then click Reset.

Eighthly, the final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Ninthly, the candidates need to save it or can take a print out of it.

The answer keys will be available till May 30, 2018.