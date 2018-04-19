SSC JE Results 2017: Staff Selection Commission announces marks of candidates, check scores at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Results 2017: The admit card for the exam will be released soon.

SSC JE result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released marks of candidates, who have qualified in junior engineer (mechanical, civil, electrical, QS and C) examination, 2017 paper 1. Candidates can check their results at ssc.nic.in. The commission had previously released results of the exam on Apil 13. Candidates who have qualified will have to appear for paper 2 (descriptive paper). The exam was held between January 22 to 29, 2018, for which as many as 5,69,930 candidates appeared.

The paper 2 will be held on April 29. The admit card for the exam will be released soon on the websites of the concerned regional offices. The commission will also release marks of qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s).

Here is how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates can first go to official website ssc.nic.in

2) Now they can click on the link ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule

3) After this, a PDF will open with marks of candidates

4) Candidates can now download their results, and also take a print out for future use.

Earlier, the commission had released tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) tier II, 2017 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam were also asked to check the keys at the website itself.