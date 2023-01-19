SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1 announced at ssc.nic.in, Marksheets & final answer keys soon – Details here

SSC JE Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I). The candidates who appeared in the SSC JE Paper 1 2022 can download their result from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the SSC JE Paper 1 2022 exam in the Computer Based Mode from November 14 to 16, 2023 at various centres all over the country. As per result, around 15605 candidates have been selected for the paper 2. The paper 2 is tentatively scheduled on Feb 26, 2023. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time on the official website. The candidates have been advised to check on the official website for latest updates regarding the exam date and admit card date.

Apart from this, the commission reviewed the representations received from the candidates with regard to the Tentative Answer Keys and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The SSC JE Paper 1 2022 Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7 to 21, 2023. The Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission. This facility of downloading SSC JE marksheet will be available from February 3 to 17, 2023. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password on ssc.nic.in.

How to Download SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC JE’ in the result section.

Now, click on the SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1

SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1 will be displayed

Download SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1 and save it for future reference

Direct SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1 download link (1)

Direct SSC JE Result 2023 for paper 1 download link (2)

The candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference. The candidates will be intimated for the further process on the official website of SSC.