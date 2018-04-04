SSC JE result 2018 date of paper 1 announced at ssc.nic.in; check when and how to download

SSC JE result 2018 paper 1: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result for Junior Engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) (JE paper I) recruitment examination 2018 on the official website- ssc.nic.in on April 16, 2018. The exam was conducted from January 22 to January 29 this year. Candidates will be shortlisted and recommended for appointment on the basis of their total marks in the Paper I and II and their preference for the posts. More details are as follows:
Name of the organisation: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Name of the posts:
Junior Engineer (Civil), CPWD
Junior Engineer (Electrical) CPWD
Junior Engineer (Civil), Department of Posts
Junior Engineer (Civil), MES
Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), MES
Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract), MES
Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission (CWC)
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in Central Water Commission (CWC)
Junior Engineer (Civil) in Farrakka Barrage Project
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Farrakka Barrage Project
Junior Engineer (Electrical), Farrakka Barrage Project
Junior Engineer (Civil), Border Roads Organisation, Ministry of Defence
Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), Border Roads Organisation in Ministry of Defence
Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Power Research Station
Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), Central Water Power Research Station
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Dte of Quality Assurance Naval
Junior Engineer (Electrical) Dte of Quality Assurance Naval
Junior Engineer (Civil) National Technical Research Organisation
Junior Engineer (Electrical) National Technical Research Organisation
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) National Technical Research Organisation
Name of the official website: ssc.nic.in
SSC JE result 2018 paper 1: How to check
Applicants can check the result for SSC JE Exam Paper I by following the steps mentioned below, once it is out on the website:
Step 1) Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2) Click on the relevant link
Step 3) Enter all the required details in the given field in a prescribed format
Step 4) Click to submit
Step 5) Results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6) Download and take print out of the same for future use
All the best!