SSC JE recruitment 2019: Registration process for Junior Engineer posts with 7th Pay Commission benefits end today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE recruitment 2019!

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The online registration process for the posts of Junior Engineers (JE) posts under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) end today at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply online for the same can visit the official website of the commission now to fill the registration form. SSC is all set to hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. THe candidates will be recruited under Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 of the pay matrix of the 7thCentral Pay Commission (CPC). Check the details mentioned below to know more about the examination.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Last date for receipt of applications: February 25, 2019

Last date for making online fee payment: February 27, 2019 (5 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): September 23, 2019 to September 27, 2019

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): December 29, 2019

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Salary-

The posts are Group-B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- Rs 112400) of pay matrix of 7thCentral Pay Commission (CPC).

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Exam Scheme-

Paper-I (Computer Based Examination)

Date of Exam: September 23, 2019 to September 27, 2019

– Exam duration: 2 Hours

– Subjects:

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 50 Questions for 50 Marks

General Awareness- 50 Questions for 50 Marks

Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)- 100 Questions for 100 Marks

Paper-II (Descriptive Type)

Date of Exam: September 29, 2019

– Exam duration: 2 Hours

– Subjects:

Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)- 300 Marks