SSC JE recruitment 2019: New vacancies with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits on offer at ssc.nic.in | Check details

SSC JE recruitment 2019 alert!

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited candidates to apply for fresh vacancies at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Commission to fill the form now. SSC is conducting the recruitment process to select candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application starts – August 13, 2019

Last date for Online Application – September 12, 2019 (upto 5 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment – September 14, 2019 (upto 5 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) – To be notified later

Date of Paper-II (Conventional) – To be notified later

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Post Details

1. Central Water Commission – Junior Engineer (Civil)

2. Central Water Commission – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

3. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

4. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

5. Military Engineer Services (MES) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

6. Military Engineer Services (MES) – Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)

7. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Civil)

8. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

9. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

10. Border Road Organization (BRO) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

11. Border Road Organization (BRO) – Junior Engineer (Electrical &Mechanical)

12. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Civil)

13. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

14. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

15. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

16. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

17. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

18. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

19. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Note: Number of vacancies per post will be determined by the commission shortly.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Salary

The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

1. Central Water Commission – Junior Engineer (Civil): Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

2. Central Water Commission – Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

3. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) – Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

4. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) – Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute

5. Military Engineer Services (MES) – Junior Engineer (Civil): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board

6. Military Engineer Services (MES) – Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical): Three years diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board

7. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board

8. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board

9. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board

10. Border Road Organization (BRO) – Junior Engineer (Civil): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board

11. Border Road Organization (BRO) – Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical): Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board

12. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute

13. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute

14. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute

15. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) – Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University

16. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) – Junior Engineer (Electrical): Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University

17. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution.

18. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution

19. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution

SSC JE recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates must go through the detailed instructions before filling the form. They will have to pay Rs 100 through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. For more details candidates can go through the official notification.