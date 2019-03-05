SSC JE recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary for Junior Engineer job posts; check exam date, other details here

SSC JE recruitment 2019 details!

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the registration examination for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts across various centres in the country in the month of September. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of SSC to know more about the SSC JE 2019 exam date and prepare accordingly. The exam is an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Candidates will be shortlisted for final document verification based on their performance in the Paper-I and Paper-I. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Post details-

Total: 1601 posts

1. Central Water Commission- Junior Engineer (Civil): 148 posts

2. Central Water Commission- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 16 posts

3. Central Public Works Department (CPWD)- Junior Engineer (Civil): 288 posts

4. Central Public Works Department (CPWD)- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 191 posts

5. Military Engineering Services (MES)- Junior Engineer (Civil): 76 posts

6. Military Engineering Services (MES)- Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical): 43 posts

7. Military Engineering Services (MES)- Junior Engineer (Quality Surveying and Contract): 26 posts

8. Farakka Barrage Project- Junior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

9. Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

10. Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1 post

11. Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Civil): 761 posts

12. Central Water and Power Research Station- Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts

13. Central Water and Power Research Station- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1 post

14. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval)- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 11 posts

15. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval)- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 14 posts

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) date: September 23, 2019 to September 27, 2019

Paper-II (Conventional) exam date: December 29, 2019

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Salary-

Salary for candidates selected for the Junior Engineer posts- Group-B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- Rs 112400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Exam Scheme-

Paper-I (Computer Based Examination)

Date of Exam: September 23, 2019 to September 27, 2019

– Exam duration: 2 Hours

– Subjects:

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 50 Questions for 50 Marks

General Awareness- 50 Questions for 50 Marks

Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)- 100 Questions for 100 Marks

Paper-II (Descriptive Type)

Date of Exam: September 29, 2019

– Exam duration: 2 Hours

– Subjects:

Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)- 300 Marks