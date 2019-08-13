SSC JE Notification 2019: All about SSC JE process, how to apply, important dates

The notification released by the SSC today said that the posts are Group B which are non-gazetted in level -6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay scale of 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally notified on Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2019, on its official website on Tuesday, August 13. The commission has pipelined competitive examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer in different disciplines for various ministries, departments and organizations under the government. The notification released by the SSC today said that the posts are Group B which are non-gazetted in level -6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay scale of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Earlier, the SSC 2019 Recruitment notification was slated for release on August 1.

Eligible engineers can apply for the posts through online mode through – ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be required to follow the steps given below in order to appear for SSC JE 2019 Exam:

Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer: How to apply

-Head to official Website of SSC

-Select ‘SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines) and fill SSC JE 2019 Application Form’ after a new window pop ups, fill the basic details

-Carefully verify the details you have filled and make the correction (if any)

-Select ‘I agree’ button and submit the SSC JE 2019 Application Form.

Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer: Application Fee Payment

After the candidate has successful submitted the application form, the next step is SSC JE Application Fee Submission

SSC JE fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, net banking/debit card/credit cards.

The fee can also be paid by cash by taking print-out of the challan which is available after filling the form and deposit the fee in any State Bank of India branch.

Uploading Documents

After the fee is paid, candidates will have to upload documents and scanned copies of their latest passport size photograph (color) and signature in the application form.

Candidates must note that the scanned photograph has to be in 8 bit JPG format with the digital size of the file has to be less than 12 kb and greater than 4 kb with resolution 100 pixel widths by 120 pixels height.

For uploading scanned signature, it has to be in 8 bit JPG format with the digital size of the file less than 12 kb and greater than 1 kb. The resolution is listed as 140 pixel widths by 60 pixels height.

SSC JE Admit Card

Candidates need to download SSC JE Hall ticket 2019, however, they will be notified by email when it will be released. The commission will release the SSC JE Admit Card 2019 through its official website

SSC JE Exam 2019

Candidates who have done all the above will sit for SSC JE 2019 Exam, as per the details on the SSC JE Hall ticket 2019.

SSC JE Payscale

Those who qualified need get Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) in accordance to the pay matrix under the 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE 2019: Important Dates

Submission of online applications – August 13, 2019

Last date for receipt of applications – September 12, 2019 till 17:00

Last date for making online fee payment – September 14, 2019 till 17:00

Last date for generation of offline Challan – September 14, 2019 till 17:00

Last date for payment through Challan – September 16.09.2019 (working hours of Bank)