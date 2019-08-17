SSC JE 2019 notification out at ssc.nic.in; check 7th Pay Commission salary benefits, other details

SSC JE 2019 notification out at ssc.nic.in!

SSC JE 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) at ssc.nic.in. The exam that will be conducted for the selection of JE will be an open competition and candidates will be recruited for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts on offer come with Level-6 salary benefits of the pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission. Check the below mentioned details and apply for the posts on offer.

SSC JE 2019 notification: Important Dates

Online Application starts – August 13, 2019

Last date for Online Application – September 12, 2019 (upto 5 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment – September 14, 2019 (upto 5 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) – To be notified later

Date of Paper-II (Conventional) – To be notified later

SSC JE 2019 notification: Salary

The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE 2019 notification: Post Details

1. Central Water Commission – Junior Engineer (Civil)

2. Central Water Commission – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

3. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

4. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

5. Military Engineer Services (MES) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

6. Military Engineer Services (MES) – Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)

7. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Civil)

8. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

9. Farakka Barrage Project – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

10. Border Road Organization (BRO) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

11. Border Road Organization (BRO) – Junior Engineer (Electrical &Mechanical)

12. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Civil)

13. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

14. Central Water and Power Research Station – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

15. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

16. Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

17. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Civil)

18. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Electrical)

19. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) – Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Note: Number of vacancies per post will be determined by the commission shortly.

SSC JE 2019 notification: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for Staff Selection Commission’s Junior Engineer recruitment process can do by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. They will have to input all the correct details that in the online application. An application fee of Rs 100 will also have to be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. For more details candidates can go through the official notification.