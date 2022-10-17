SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022 out for SR, WR, NER, MPR; Exam on October 27 & 28

SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022 out: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various post of Head Constable in Delhi Police. All those applied for SSC Head Constable exam 2022 can download their admit cards using roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

The exam for Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele Printer Operator (TPO) is scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 October 2022. The zone wise SSC HC Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the official regional websites of SSC. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the direct links of admit cards followed by the easy steps below.

How to download SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official regional websites of SSC

Click on the link that reads ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) In Delhi Police Examination, 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Enter your essential details on the login page

Then, the SSC HC Admit Card for various posts will be displayed on the screen

Download and save SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022 for future reference

Download Zone Wise SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022

SSC Regional Zones Download Zone Wise SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022 Northern Region Download SSC NR SSC Head Constable Admit Card Southern Region Download SSC SR SSC Head Constable Admit Card Central Region Download SSC CR SSC Head Constable Admit Card Eastern Region Download SSC ER SSC Head Constable Admit Card Western Region Download SSC WR SSC Head Constable Admit Card North West Region Download SSC NWR SSC Head Constable Admit Card Karnataka Kerala Region Download SSC KKR SSC Head Constable Admit Card MPR Region Download SSC MPR SSC Head Constable Admit Card North Eastern Region Download SSC NER SSC Head Constable Admit Card



SSC Head Constable AWO/TPO Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

The SSC Head Constable AWO/TPO Recruitment 2022 will consist of five different subjects and each subject will carry different marks. There will be a total of 100 questions. Each correct answer will be rewarded with one mark while there will be negative marking for incorrect answers, 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment process. The subject wise details of the exam pattern is given below.