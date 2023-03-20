SSC GD Result 2023 likely to be released soon – Here’s how candidates can download result at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Result 2023 is expected to be released soon, which would end the wait of lakhs of candidates across the country. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The commission will release the results for a number of posts including Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022, and Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The SSC had earlier conducted the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022, which started on January 10, 2023, and went on till February 14, 2023. Close to 30,41,284 candidates had appeared for the SSC GD Constable Exam.

Here’s how candidates may check the results once released:

1) Candidates are advised to first visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

2) Once on the homepage, candidates will be required to click on the result tab.

3) Now, they will be required to click on the GD tab.

4) They can now check their results.

5) Download the same.

6) Keep it safely with themselves and use it whenever required in future.

Importantly, the qualifying mark for the candidates belonging to General/Ex-Servicemen is 35, and for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Other Backward Class (OBC) , the same is 33.

Recently, the commission published a revised notification for posts. It increased the required posts from the previous 45,284 to 50,187 posts. These include 44,439 posts for males and the remaining 5,573 posts for females.

The commission has recently organised the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) tier exam, which started on March 9, 2023. It will end on March 21, 2023. Before this, they were asked to download admit cards from the official website by clicking on the links. While the duration of the exam is 60 minutes, it has been increased to 80 minutes for PwD candidates. The SSC also announced a negative marking of 0.50 for every wrong answer.