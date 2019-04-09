SSC GD Constable results 2019: When and where to check Staff Selection Commission recruitment result for over 54,000 posts

SSC GD Constable results 2019!

SSC GD Constable results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the result for Constables (GD) recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination in the month of May this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of SSC as soon as the results have been anounced in order to check their scores. According to media report, SSC is expected to release the results on May 31, 2019. The Commission has conducted the Computer Based Test for SSC Constables (GD) from February 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019. This recruitment process was initiated to select candidates for a total of 54,953 posts under the commission in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable results 2019: When and where to check-

Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in, tentatively on May 31, 2019 to check their GD Constable results.

SSC GD Constable results 2019: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the same and take a print out of the same for future

SSC GD Constable results 2019: Pay Scale-

Rs 21700- Rs 69100

SSC GD Constable results 2019: Process Ahead-

Once a candidate successfully qualifies the first round of Computer Based Test (CBT), they will be called for the second round that is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). According to the official notification, Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, it will be the responsibility of the candidates to verify their eligibility as prescribed in this notice before appearing for CBE/ PST/ PET. During PET/ PST, candidates who are found eligible on height parameters will undergo PET (race) followed by biometric/ technology aided identification.