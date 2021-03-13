  • MORE MARKET STATS

SSC GD constable recruitment: Official notification date, eligibility, selection procedure

March 13, 2021 5:41 PM

Successful candidates will be posted as Constable (General Duty) in various central government security forces like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) among others.

Application forms will be available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC): ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is going to release the advertisement for the recruitment of General Duty Constables in the para-military forces of the country on March 25. The notification for the recruitment of candidates in the security forces will be released by the SSC on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who are able to successfully qualify in the selection process will be posted as Constable (General Duty) in various central government security forces like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA) among others. In addition to the recruitment for the post of GD Constables, a number of candidates will also be appointed as Rifleman(General Duty) in the Assam Rifles.

Application form

The online application form is going to be available from March 25 and candidates will be allowed to register online from the same date. The last date to submit the online application form is May 10. Application forms will be available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC): ssc.nic.in.

Eligibility

Each candidate must have completed high school or matriculate exam from a recognised education board in the country. In addition to the education criteria, the candidates should also fall in the age bracket of (18-23) years to successfully apply for the posts.

Selection Procedure

The selection procedure has been bifurcated into 2 stages-Computer based Test and Physical Test. The computer based test will test the objective knowledge of candidates in English, Mathematics, General Knowledge and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The candidates who have successfully passed the computer based test will be called for the physical test. Final merit of the candidates will be decided on the basis of the performance of the candidates in both the stages.

