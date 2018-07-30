SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Registrations postponed, online applications to begin from Aug 17

The commission cited ‘heavy load’ of applications as the reason for the delay of the process.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the application process for the recruitment of GD Constable 2018. This comes after five days when the process was started on its official website. The commission cited ‘heavy load’ of applications as the reason for the delay of the process. The commission said that it has decided to temporarily withhold receiving online applications from July 28 for a period of 20 days. “The Commission would be augmenting the capability of the online system commensurate with the load which is likely to increase during ensuing days,’ said the official release on its website https://ssc.nic.in/.

“Applicants of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 may please note that the facility for submission of online applications for the said examination was started on 25-07-2018. However, due to very heavy load of applications, the new website of the Commission has become very slow and candidates are facing problems in One-Time Registration and submission of online applications,” reads the official notification.

The online applications would commence now from August 17, 2018, at 10 am. The last date for submission of online applications would be September 17, 2018, at 5 pm. The official notification states that payment through Challans of SBI can be made at the designated branches of SBI.

Assuring the candidates who have already registered, the commission said, “the candidates who have already registered on the new website are assured that their data is secure with the Commission and that they will not be required to register again.”

The Staff Selection Commission had released a notification for recruitment of 54,953. The online registration for Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination was earlier commenced on August 24.