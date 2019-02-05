SSC GD Constable Admit Card released; check how to download at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Admit Card released

SSC GD Admit Card 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for the post of Constable General Duty (SSC GD Constable) on February 4, 2019, which are now available on the various regional websites of SSC. The links of the regional websites are available on the main website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Exam Date: The recruitment exam for Constable (GD) will be held in shifts starting from February 12, 2019, to March 16, 2019. The candidates passing the written exam will be called in for a Physical Fitness Examination and a Medical Test.

SSC GD exam: The written exam will be divided into four parts – which will include questions from Numerical Aptitude, logical reasoning, General Awareness and Hindi or English – and each section carrying 25 marks each. It will be a 90 minutes exam.

SSC GD Admit Card: The candidates need to carry their admit cards to the examination centre, and would not be allowed to seat for the exam without it. Along with the admit card one needs to carry his or her valid photo ID cards to the exam hall.

SSC GD Admit Card: How to download:

Step 1: Open the regional SSC Website on the browser

Step 2: Go to ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Find the option: “Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam”

Step 4: Click on “Download the e-Admit Card”

Step 5: Enter relevant details like Name and Date of Birth or Registration ID

Step 6: Click ‘Next’ and Download the Admit Card.

Step 7: Take a print out and keep it for future references

SSC had earlier announced that a total of 54,953 vacancies are to be filled up through the Constable (GD) Exam. The number of vacancies for the unreserved candidates is 32,241, OBC 11,966, and SC and ST are 9,995 and 4,913 respectively.