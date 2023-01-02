scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

SSC GD Constable admit card 2023 out for 45, 284 vacancies – check easy steps to download

The candidates who applied for SSC GD Recruitment 2022-23 can download their admit card from the respective regional official website of SSC.

Written by FE Careers
SSC GD Constable admit card 2023 out for 45, 284 vacancies – check easy steps to download
The candidates who applied for SSC GD Recruitment 2022-23 can download their admit card from the respective regional official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. (File)

SSC GD Constable admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of GD Constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022. The candidates who applied for SSC GD Recruitment 2022-23 can download their admit card from the respective regional official website of SSC.

According to the official schedule, the GD constable exam is scheduled to be held from January 10 to February 13 at various locations. The admit cards for  MPR, WR, NER, NWR, SR and CR regions have been uploaded on their respective websites. The candidates who are going to appear within the respective regions can download their admit card, keying their credentials on the login page. The commission will soon release the KKR, ER and NR regions admit cards in due course of time. The zone wise SSC GD Constable admit card direct download links are given in the table.  

Also Read

Download Zone Wise SSC GD Constable 2023 admit card

SSC Region NamesSSC GD Constable Admit Card download linkSSC Zonal Websites
SSC GD Constable NR Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.sscnr.net.in
SSC GD Constable CR Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.ssc-cr.org
SSC GD Constable MPR Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.sscmpr.org
SSC GD Constable WR Admit CardCheck direct download link http://www.sscwr.net
SSC GD Constable NWR Admit CardCheck direct download linkwww.sscnwr.org 
SSC GD Constable KKR Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
SSC GD ER Constable Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.sscer.org
SSC GD Constable SR Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.sscsr.gov.in
SSC GD Constable NER Admit CardCheck direct download linkhttp://www.sscner.org.in
Also Read

SSC GD Constable 2023: Vacancy Details

The commission has announced a bumper number of vacancies will be recruited through GD Constable Exam 2023. A total of 45284 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done through computer-based examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, medical examination, and document verification.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 07:36:11 pm