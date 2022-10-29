SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The application forms for Constable (GD) 2022 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can apply online on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the online applications is November 30th (till 11 pm), and the last date to make online fee payments is December 1st (11 pm).

How to register for SSC GD Constable 2022?



To register for SSC GD Constable 2022, interested candidates are required to take care of the following things:

The online application form is available at the SSC official website – ssc.nic.in. The applicants are needed to enter all the valid information in required columns, and also upload all necessary documents. At last, pay the application fee to complete the process.

What is the application fee?



The application fee is Rs 100. However, women candidates are exempted from making the fee payment. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are also exempted from making payment.



When will the exam be conducted?



The exam, which will be of 60 minutes, will be conducted in January. According to IE, over 24,000 vacant posts should be filled out through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility criteria-Important Points:



a) To apply for the vacant posts, a candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age as on January 1, 2023.



b) The applicants must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board.