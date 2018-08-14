SSC GD 2018: Important update for Constable Examination at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD 2018: Aspirants need to note that the receipt of online applications would commence w.e.f. 17-08-2018 at 10 AM.

SSC GD 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a fresh update according to which the online applications that were withheld for some time on the official website at ssc.nic.in will resume soon. Candidates who are planing to register themselves for the examination on the official website can do so from August 17. According to a notification released on the website earlier, “Applicants of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 may please note that the facility for submission of online applications for the said examination was started on 25-07-2018. However, due to very heavy load of applications, the new website of the Commission has become very slow and candidates are facing problems in One-Time Registration and submission of online applications.”

While talking about the problem caused, the report stated that in order to mitigate the inconvenience caused to candidates the commission decided to temporarily withhold receiving online applications for the said examination w.e.f. 28-07-2018 (8 PM) for a period of 20 days. Because of this, the application was temporary suspension from 28-07-2018 up to 16-08-2018. During this time period the commission that that they would “be augmenting the capability of the online system commensurate with the load which is likely to increase during ensuing days.”

For the candidates who were able to register themselves before the application process was suspended, the release said, “The candidates who have already registered on the new website are assured that their data is secure with the Commission and that they will not be required to register again.”

When will the application process begin?

Aspirants need to note that the receipt of online applications would commence w.e.f. 17-08-2018 at 10 AM. Accordingly, the last date for submission of online applications for the said examination would be extended up to 17-09-2018 (5 PM). Payment through Challans of SBI can be made at the designated branches of SBI within the Banking hours up to 20-09-2018, provided the challans have been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications. Other terms and conditions will remain unchanged.