SSC GD 2018-19: Notification, Age Limit, Eligibility, Syllabus, How to apply – Check all details

SSC GD 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification on Friday for recruitment of 54,953 posts of SSC GD Constable 2018. The notification has been published in the weekly Employment News (21-27 July 2018). One can see the official notification of SSC GD Constable 2018 and Online Application for SSC GD Constable 2018 at the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in. Applicants who are willing to apply can avail the process of online application till August 20, 2018.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Important dates:

Opening date: July 20, 2018

Last Date: August 20, 2018

SSC GD 2018-19 Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate must be 19 while maximum should be 23 years. However, age relaxation is also there which are as per the government rules for reserved category candidates.

SSC GD 2018-19 Eligibility:

SSC GD Constable 2018 Educational Qualification- Applicants who looking for the job of a constable and want to apply for the job at SSC GD Constable 2018 post should hold a degree of graduation or diploma or 10th pass from a recognised board or educational institute.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Syllabus:

The candidates need to well prepared for the written test in subjects like- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English or Hindi.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam pattern:

SSC will recruit a candidate on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test, Written examination and Medical Test.

1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET): As per the official notification, physical standards laid down for the post of Constable are – a) Height: For Males: 170 cms. For Females: 157 cms. b) Chest: For males only – Unexpanded: 80 cms. – Expanded: Min expansion 5 cms. c) Weight: For males and Females: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards. Applicants who will be found eligible on height parameters need to undergo PET (race) followed by biometric identification and screening of testimonials and thereon chest and weight measurements by a board. Male candidates Race will be for 5 Kms in 24 minutes. Female candidates race will be for 1.6 Kms in 8 minutes. The candidates have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test at 10 places across India. The ten places will be finalised by the Commission in consultation with the CAPFs.

2. Written examination: Those candidates who will qualify the PET exam will be called for a written examination. The Written examination will consist of only one objective type paper containing 100 questions and be carrying 100 marks.

3. Medical test: Those candidates who will qualify the Written examination will be called for a medical test.

How to Apply for the SSC GD Constable 2018:-

1. Applicants willing to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 job need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

2. Once the website is displayed, an applicant needs to click on the ‘Apply’ button visible on the screen.

3. Next, a candidate needs to Click on the ‘GD-Constable’ tab flashing on the screen.

4. Candidate needs to fill the application form available at the website by giving details like name, address, e-mail, mobile number, category and educational qualification.

5. Once filling up of the application is complete, a candidate needs to pay the fees to confirm their registration.

6. Download a hard copy of the registration form for the future purpose.