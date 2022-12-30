SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022 out at ssc.nic.in; Marksheets, final answer keys to release on THIS date

SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Constable (Driver)-male in Delhi Police. The candidates who appeared in the SSC Delhi Police SI Exam can download their results from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the exam on Oct 21, 2022 at various exam centres. The link to the results can be accessed by clicking on the provided link. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of Physical Endurance and Measurement Test will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates have been advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/ ) regarding the issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.

How to download SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘results’ tab

Now, click on the ‘others’ tab

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022’ flashing on the home page

It will redirect you to the new page of PDF

Check your roll numbers and save it for future reference

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 – List of Male candidates in Roll No. order qualified for appearing in PE&MT (List-1)

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 – List of ESM candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PE&MT (List-2)

Candidates should note that they will be able to download marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys from January 13 to 25 as per tentative schedule released by the concerned authorities.