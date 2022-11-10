SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022 out, raise objections if any at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022 for Head Constable Posts: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. The link to the answer key for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) is available at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer keys using their credentials on the login page available on SSC- ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination for the recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was conducted on 27th -28th October, 2022 at different centers all over the country. Candidates can raise objections if any against the SSC Delhi Police tentative answer keys by November 12 till 5 PM. They will have to pay Rs. 100/- per Question/ Answer challenges. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 12.11.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Also Read| Hiring activity slows down in October

SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022- How to download

The link to the tentative answer keys along with response sheets are available on the official website. The candidates may download SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new PDF

Click on the link given below in PDF

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Download SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download SSC Delhi Police AWO TPO Answer Key 2022