SSC recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Multiple vacancies in Delhi Police, CAPF | Apply now

SSC recruitment 2019: Government Job alert!

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form for the same. The latest recruitment notification released by SSC is for the Central Police Organisation. Through this process, candidates can apply for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The application process has been activated and will stay until October 16, 2019. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for Online Application – October 16, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for payment of Application fees – October 18, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for generation of Challan – October 18, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) – October 19, 2019

Computer-Based Examination date (Paper -I) – December 11 to 13, 2019

Date of Paper-II – To be notified later

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Post Details

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs

Sub Inspector (Executive) -(Male/ Female) in Delhi Police

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF

Vacancies for each post will be determined in due course.

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Salary

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs – The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial

Sub Inspector (Executive) -(Male/ Female) in Delhi Police – The post carries pay scale of Leve-6 (Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF – The post carries pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29,200 – Rs 92,300) and is classified as Group “C”(Non-Gazetted).

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – 20 to 25 years as on January 1, 2020

– It is important that candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer to have completed their Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

– Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police.

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Scheme Of Examination

Paper – I

From December 11 to 13, 2019 (2 hours)

1. General Intelligence and Reasoning – 50 Questions for 50 Marks

2. General Knowledge and General Awareness – 50 Questions for 50 Marks

3. Quantitative Aptitude – 50 Questions for 50 Marks

4. English Comprehension – 50 Questions for 50 Marks

Paper – II

English language & Comprehension – 200 Questions for 200 Marks (2 hours)

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees – Rs 100

– Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can fill the online application on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in on or before October 16, 2019 (5 PM).