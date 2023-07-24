SSC CPO 2023: Registration begins for sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs at ssc.nic.in; Know exam date and pay scale details here

The registration for the recruitment exam of the posts of sub-inspector in Delhi police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has been started by the Staff Selection Committee (SSC). The candidates who are interested will be able to apply for the post through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the positions is August 15, 2023. Corrections in the application form and online payment of correction charges will be allowed from August 16 and end on August 17 (11 pm).

Exam date

The recruitment exam will be held in October. However, the exact date of the exam has not been revealed yet. The age limit that the candidates have been bound by is 20-25 years. An interested candidate must not be born earlier than August 2, 1998, as per the official notification, The Indian Express reported.

Pay scale

A Sub-Inspector (GD) post in CAPFs sees a pay scale of level 6 (Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. The post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) – (Male/Female) in Delhi Police comes with a pay scale of level 6 (Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.