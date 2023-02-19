SSC Constable (GD) exams 2023: Answer key released – How to download at ssc.nic.in

Ending the wait for a large number of candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared the answer key and response sheet of the SSC Constable (GD) 2023 exams. Those we had earlier appeared for the exam can check the same on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The commission had earlier conducted the exam from January 10, 2023 till February 13, 2023 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. It had conducted the exam for various posts which include Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, as also Sepoy in NCB.

Also read: SSC cancels stenographer Grade C and D skill tests, fresh dates to be announced soon

Here’s how candidates can download the answer key and response sheet:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

2) After reaching the homepage, candidates may click on the link related to the SSC GD answer key.

3) They will now be required to submit their application number as well as the password.

4) Soon, the answer key will appear on the screen.

5) Candidates may download the same.

6) They can keep it safely with themselves.

7) Use it when required.

Importantly, candidates have time till February 25, 2023 (5 PM), to raise their objections against the answer key. It may be noted that those candidates who wish to raise objections will have to pay rs 100 for every question/answer.

Also read: Layoff phase to fizzle soon

In the meantime, the commission has cancelled the skill test of Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2022, after several candidates and officials complained about technical glitches. The commission said, “Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam”.

The commission further said it will conduct a fresh test for candidates soon, the date for which is yet to be announced.