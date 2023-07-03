SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022: Constable (GD) result announced, selected candidates called for DME

SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022: Central Armed Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and SSF 2022 results have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Applicants who have applied for the above mentioned posts can check their results on the official site of ssc.nic.in.

The job applicants who have got through the examination are shortlisted and have been invited to appear for Detailed Medical Examination which will be conducted by the SSC. The shortlisted candidate will be informed about the schedule and the venue of the examination on the website crpf.gov.in by the nodal of Central Armed Police Force.

SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022: Candidates can check their results in the following steps:

First step: Candidates will have to visit the official site- ssc.nic.in

Second step: Next one needs to enter their login credentials with username and password.

Third step: At this stage, one will be able to download and view the result.

The results of some candidates including 1940 male and 163 female applicants have been stalled because of practising unethical means in the examination. The commission has denied results of 35 candidates and 78 job seekers has been declared unfit for the time being. The final results of the candidates whose results are withheld will be declared after conducting a proper probe.

Around 1,46, 292 candidates have cleared the Physical Standard/ Physical Efficiency test and have been declared successful.