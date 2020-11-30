SSC Combined Graduate Level tier-III Recruitment: Here’s how candidates can change their CGLE 2018 exam centre

The candidates are advised to go through the instructions thoroughly before making any changes. The detailed notice can be accessed at bit.ly/33tCQtE. (Representational image)

Staff Selection Commission Recruitment: The SSC has notified that it will allow aspirants of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-III recruitment exam 2018 to change in exam centres. As per the Staff Selection Commission notification, the candidates will be allowed to change their exam centres between November 29 and December 1. The Staff Selection Commission skill test will be conducted on December 18 and 19, the notification says.

As per the Commission, to change their Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-III exam centre candidates will first have to login to Staff Selection Commission’s official website – ssc.nic.in, then on the related link they will have to input their registration and roll number and exam password (as mentioned in the admission certificate).

Alternatively, candidates can also use this link – www.ssc-cr.org/cgle_2019_change_center_2257.php to access the site where they can update their centre preference for skill test of SSC CGLE 2018.

The candidates are advised to go through the instructions thoroughly before making any changes. The detailed notice can be accessed at bit.ly/33tCQtE.

SSC Recruitment – Important Dates:

1) SSC Recruitment – Start date: November 29, 2020.

2) SSC Recruitment – End date: December 1, 2020.

3) Staff Selection Commission Recruitment – Skill Test date: December 18 and 19, 2020.

SSC Recruitment – Important Instructions:

As the Staff Selection Commission exam is being held during the Covid-19 pandemic, the SSC has issued special instructions for the SSC CGLE 2018 candidates. No biometric registration of candidates will be conducted for the exam, but they will mandatorily be required to provide their thumb impressions on the answer scripts and on the attendance sheet.

SSC had declared the result for the CGL tier-III exam on September 30.