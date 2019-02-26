SSC CHSL Tier (I) 2018-19 notification: Check eligibility, exam date, other details at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2018-19 alert!

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to commence the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination at ssc.nic.in. Candidates interested in the exam can keep visiting the official website of the Commission to know more. However, according to short notification regarding the same has been released in the Employment News including the SSC CHSL notification date and exam date. Aspirants can check the detailed notice for the exam on the official website of SSC on March 5, 2019. The application process for the same will start on the same date as the notification. Candidates need to take note of the below-mentioned details to apply for the SSC CHSL Tier-I examination.

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 notification: Important dates-

Application process for SSC CHSL Tier-I starts: March 5, 2019

Application process for SSC CHSL Tier-I ends: April 5, 2019

SSC CHSL Tier-I Computer Based Examination (CBE): July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

– Age limit: 18-27 years

– Candidates interested in the exam should have completed their 10+2 examination from a recognized Board or University in the country.

More about SSC CHSL Tier-I:

The SSC CHSL Exam 2017-18 notification was released by the Staff Selection Commission on November 18, 2019 for the recruitment of 3259 candidates for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The tier-I exam for the same was conducted March 4, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and the results were out of June 15, 2018. Candidates who succesfully cleared the SC CHSL Tier-I 2017-18 examination were then called to appear for the Tier-2 Examination on July 15, 2018.