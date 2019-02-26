SSC CHSL Tier (I) 2018-19 notification: Check eligibility, exam date, other details at ssc.nic.in

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 7:15 PM

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to soon commence the application for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination at ssc.nic.in. Check details.

ssc, ssc full form, ssc chsl 2019, ssc.nic.in, ssc chsl, ssc chsl syllabus, ssc chsl 2018, ssc chsl salary, ssc chsl 2019 syllabus, ssc chsl previous year paper, ssc chsl exam pattern, ssc chsl form, ssc chsl eligibility, ssc chsl 2019 vacancy, ssc chsl 2019 exam date, ssc chsl 2019 form, ssc chsl 2019 age limit, ssc chsl 2019 apply online, ssc chsl 2019 notification date, ssc jobs, jobs newsSSC CHSL Tier-I 2018-19 alert!

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to commence the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination at ssc.nic.in. Candidates interested in the exam can keep visiting the official website of the Commission to know more. However, according to short notification regarding the same has been released in the Employment News including the SSC CHSL notification date and exam date. Aspirants can check the detailed notice for the exam on the official website of SSC on March 5, 2019. The application process for the same will start on the same date as the notification. Candidates need to take note of the below-mentioned details to apply for the SSC CHSL Tier-I examination.

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 notification: Important dates-

Application process for SSC CHSL Tier-I starts: March 5, 2019
Application process for SSC CHSL Tier-I ends: April 5, 2019
SSC CHSL Tier-I Computer Based Examination (CBE): July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019

Read more| Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Fresh posts announced with 7th CPC salary benefits at joinindiannavy.gov.in

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

– Age limit: 18-27 years
– Candidates interested in the exam should have completed their 10+2 examination from a recognized Board or University in the country.

More about SSC CHSL Tier-I:

The SSC CHSL Exam 2017-18 notification was released by the Staff Selection Commission on November 18, 2019 for the recruitment of 3259 candidates for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The tier-I exam for the same was conducted March 4, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and the results were out of June 15, 2018. Candidates who succesfully cleared the SC CHSL Tier-I 2017-18 examination were then called to appear for the Tier-2 Examination on July 15, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SSC CHSL Tier (I) 2018-19 notification: Check eligibility, exam date, other details at ssc.nic.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition