SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2022 declared; check marksheet release date, typing test date, and other details

SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the results of tier 2 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Those who have successfully qualified in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2021, tier 2 are eligible to appear in the DEST/typing test scheduled to be held on January 1, 2023. The detailed schedule for the same will be published in due course of time on the official web portal.

The candidates should note that the marks of the qualified/non qualified candidates will be uploaded on December 23. This facility will be available for a period from December 23 to January 05. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password on the official website of SSC.

How and where to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2022?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the result button

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2022’ link

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your roll number and save it for future reference

Earlier, the commission declared the result of SSC CHSL Tier 1 on August 4 wherein a total of 54, 104 candidates qualified for appearing in Tier 2 (Descriptive) exam. Later vide additional result of PwD candidates declared on September 2, 237 more PwD candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Tier -II Exam. In total, 54,341 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Tier-II examination of CHSL 2021.