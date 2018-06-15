SSC CHSL result 2018: Tier 1 scores likely to be declared today; how to download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL result 2018: The exam was conducted to fill a total of 3259 vacant posts to the position of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Court Clerk and Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants.

SSC CHSL result 2018: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) is likely to release the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination results today at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of the commission as soon as the result link has been activated to check their results. The exam, conducted by the commission between March 8 and March 26 earlier this year, was conducted to fill a total of 3259 vacant posts to the position of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Court Clerk and Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants.

The SSC CHSL Exam 2017 consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Candidates who clear tier I will be shortlisted for Tier II on the basis of their performance. Only those who qualify in the Tier –II exam will be able to appear in the Tier III test. There may be different cut-offs for different posts in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers. Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-III Examination the basis of their performance in (Tier-I + Tier-II) subject to having a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II. Tier-III Examination i.e. Skill Test will be of a qualifying type.

SSC CHSL result 2018: How to download at ssc.nic.in-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination results’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download for future

More about SSC CHSL Tier I:

The SSC CHSL tier I examination was a computer-based exam which consisted of Objective Type – Multiple choice questions. The question paper for SSC CHSL Tier I was set into four parts including English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. Every subject weighs 50 marks each and the duration of the exam is 60 minutes.