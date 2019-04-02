SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Detailed syllabus for Staff Selection Commission exam, application process ends tomorrow

SSC is all set to conduct the Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) of the exam from July 1, to July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: The last day to apply for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination is tomorrow at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so now on the official website. The application process for the same had commenced in the first week on March 2019 and SSC is all set to conduct the Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) of the exam from July 1, to July 26, 2019. SSC conducts the CHSL exam annually to select candidates for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Last date for online application: April 5, 2019 (up to 5 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: April 7, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5 PM)

SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Computer Based Test) Tier-I: July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019

SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Descriptive Paper) Tier-II: September 29, 2019

SSC CHSL syllabus 2019 for Tier-I (Computer Based Examination):

1. English Language

Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Comprehension Passage.

2. General Intelligence

It will include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Coding and de-coding, Other sub-topics, if any

Numerical operations.

3. Quantitative Aptitude

Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2???? + Cos2 ????=1, etc.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

4. General Awareness

Questions on general awareness of the environment around him and application to society. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General policy and scientific research.

SSC CHSL syllabus 2019 for Tier-II (Descriptive Paper):

The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words.