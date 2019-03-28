SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Check Staff Selection Commission job vacancy, exam date, salary, other deatils

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 3:17 AM

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: The commission is all set to conduct the exam in the month of July this year and the registration process for the same ends on April 5, 2019.

SSC, ssc chsl, ssc chsl 2019, ssc chsl recruitment, ssc chsl 2019 syllabus, ssc chsl 2019 exam date, ssc chsl 2019 vacancy, ssc chsl 2019 salary, ssc chsl 2019 eligibility, ssc chsl 2019 recruitment, ssc chsl 2019 form date, Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level, ssc jobs, government jobs, jobs newsSSC CHSL Recruitment 2019!

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: The official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) earlier in the month at ssc.nic.in.The commission is all set to conduct the exam in the month of July this year and the registration process for the same ends on April 5, 2019. Candidates can rush to the official website now to check the exam details and fill the online registration form. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination will be conducted in two tiers, wherein the first tier will be a Computer Based Test and the second will be a Descriptive Paper. Check the details below to know more.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process ends: April 5, 2019 (up to 5 PM)
Last date for online fee payment: April 7, 2019 (5 PM)
Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5 PM)
SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Computer Based Test) Tier-I: July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019
SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Descriptive Paper) Tier-II: September 29, 2019

Read more| RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Online registration ending soon for over 35000 posts; check salary, other details

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Salary-

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) and
  • Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Scheme of Examination-

– The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

Tier-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type)-

  • Subject: English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness.
  • Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks: 100/200
  • Time Duration: 60 Minutes

Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)-

  • Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour.
  • The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.
  • The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

Note: Candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. to know more about the exam and the recruitment process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Check Staff Selection Commission job vacancy, exam date, salary, other deatils
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition