SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Check Staff Selection Commission job vacancy, exam date, salary, other deatils

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019!

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: The official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) earlier in the month at ssc.nic.in.The commission is all set to conduct the exam in the month of July this year and the registration process for the same ends on April 5, 2019. Candidates can rush to the official website now to check the exam details and fill the online registration form. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination will be conducted in two tiers, wherein the first tier will be a Computer Based Test and the second will be a Descriptive Paper. Check the details below to know more.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process ends: April 5, 2019 (up to 5 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: April 7, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5 PM)

SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Computer Based Test) Tier-I: July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019

SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Descriptive Paper) Tier-II: September 29, 2019

Read more| RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Online registration ending soon for over 35000 posts; check salary, other details

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) and

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Scheme of Examination-

– The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

Tier-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type)-

Subject: English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness.

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks: 100/200

Time Duration: 60 Minutes

Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)-

Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour.

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

Note: Candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. to know more about the exam and the recruitment process.