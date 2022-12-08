SSC CHSL Final Results 2020 announced – Check details at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination 2020. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The commission had earlier announced the result of the skill test on October 18, 2022. Close to 4, 791 candidates were shortlisted for various posts including Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA)/Junior Passport Assistant(JPA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). Know how candidates will be able to check results from the official website:

1) Candidates may first log on to the official website sc.nic.in.

2) Once in the homepage, candidates are required to enter their username as well as password.

3) Now, candidates may click on the links related to SSC CHSL exam result.

4) Candidates may now check their results.

5) They may now download their results

6) Candidates are advised to keep their results safely with themselves for future use.

Importantly, the results of 95 candidates have been held back due to further scrutiny. The commission has mentioned their roll numbers in its official notification. Candidates will be posted in 46 government departments or ministries across the country. Of these 46, 43 are looking to recruit LDCs/JSAs, two need DEOs and one is looking to fill up PA/SA.

The commission will soon upload detailed marks of candidates who appeared for the exam on its official website. While the same will be uploaded from December 14, 2022, which will remain there till December 28, 2022. Candidates check their scores by submitting their registered id and password. For any confusion or inquiry inquiries, candidates may check the official website.

Recently, the commission released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022. Candidates waiting for SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 2022 admit card were asked to check the same at the official website ssckkr.kar.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2022. They may download their admit card for the exam from the official website.