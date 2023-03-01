scorecardresearch
SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card out, Check region wise direct download link here

The candidates can download zone-wise SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card from the official website by clicking on the links given in the table.

Written by FE Careers
SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2022, SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2022 download link
The candidates can download the admit card from the respective regional official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. (File)

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) tier 1 on its website. The candidates can download the admit card from the respective regional official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level exam is scheduled to be held between March 9 and March 21 across the country. The candidates can download zone-wise SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card from the official website by clicking on the links given in the table.

Download zone-wise SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card 2022-23

State/UTRegion/Sub RegionWebsite
Rajasthan, Delhi, UttarakhandNorth Regionhttp://www.sscnr.net.in
Maharashtra, Gujrat,GoaWestern Regionhttp://www.sscwr.net
Madhya Pradesh, ChhattisgarhMP Sub-Regionhttp://www.sscmpr.org
West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, SikkimEastern Regionhttp://www.sscer.org
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, MizoramNorth Eastern Regionhttp://www.sscner.org.in
Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, TamilnaduSouthern Regionhttp://www.sscsr.gov.in
Karnataka, KerlaKKR regionhttp://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
Hariyana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal PradeshNorth Western Sub-Regionhttp://www.sscnwr.org
Uttar Pradesh & BiharCentral Regionhttp://www.ssc-cr.org

Candidates have been advised to read all the required details mentioned on the admit card and follow the instructions while appearing for the examination. Candidates have been advised to take a print out of the admit card for future reference. 

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 exam pattern

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 exam will have 4 subjects carrying 100 questions (Objective Type( and each question carries 2 marks. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. However, this duration extends till 80 minutes for PwD candidates. There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. 

SubjectNo of QuestionsMax MarksExam Duration
General Intelligence255060 minutes (80 Minutes for PWD candidates)
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)2550
English Language (Basic Knowledge)2550
Total100200

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 19:02 IST