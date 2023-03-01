SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card out, Check region wise direct download link here

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) tier 1 on its website. The candidates can download the admit card from the respective regional official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level exam is scheduled to be held between March 9 and March 21 across the country. The candidates can download zone-wise SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card from the official website by clicking on the links given in the table.

Download zone-wise SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 admit card 2022-23

State/UT Region/Sub Region Website Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand North Region http://www.sscnr.net.in Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa Western Region http://www.sscwr.net Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh MP Sub-Region http://www.sscmpr.org West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim Eastern Region http://www.sscer.org Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram North Eastern Region http://www.sscner.org.in Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu Southern Region http://www.sscsr.gov.in Karnataka, Kerla KKR region http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in Hariyana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh North Western Sub-Region http://www.sscnwr.org Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Central Region http://www.ssc-cr.org

Candidates have been advised to read all the required details mentioned on the admit card and follow the instructions while appearing for the examination. Candidates have been advised to take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 exam pattern

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 exam will have 4 subjects carrying 100 questions (Objective Type( and each question carries 2 marks. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. However, this duration extends till 80 minutes for PwD candidates. There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.