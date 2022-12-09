SSC CHSL 2022: Registrations begin at ssc.nic.in, Check last date, eligibility & selection process

SSC CHSL 2022 Registrations: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the registration process for recruitment to various posts through the Combined Higher Secondary Level 2022 exam. The candidates can apply online on or before January 4 till 11:00 PM.

Around 4500 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistants, Sorting Assistants, Data Entry Operator and others. The candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be held through online mode between February and March 2023. Before that, the willing candidates are required to register themselves online in stipulated time. The last date for submission of applications along with the fee is January 5, 2023. The window for application form correction changes will be opened between October 9 to 10 till 23.00 PM.

What is the minimum qualification required for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam?

To apply for the post of LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade ‘A’, they should have passed 12th class or equivalent exam from a recognized Board or University. The candidates should note that the requirement to the post varies according to post requirements. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 are eligible to apply for the said posts.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam: How to apply?

Visit ssc.nic.in to access the official website

Click on ‘apply’ button mentioned on the homepage

Click on the ‘CHSL’ button on the homepage

Now, click on the ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 Apply’ button

It will take you to the login button available on the homepage

Now, you need to first register online and then fill up the application form

Upload your photograph and signature in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB)

Before submitting the Application Form, candidate must ensure that the photograph is uploaded

Candidates have been advised to go through the preview/print option if they have filled correct details in each field of form and download it for future reference form after final submission.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only) as application fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan while the candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, persons with disabilities, ex serviceman, women category are exempted from payment of fee.