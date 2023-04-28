SSC CHSL 2021 final result declared- Here’s how to check

SSC CHSL final result 2021: The wait is over for candidates as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021 examination. They may check their results at the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the commission, it has selected a total of 5,998 candidates as against 6,013 vacant posts. It will share the detailed marks of candidates on its website soon. The official notification released by the candidates read, “If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the User Department concerned within a period of one year after the declaration of result, he or she must bring this to the notice of concerned User Department immediately.”

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates may visit the official website of the commission, which is ssc.nic.in.

2) They may now click on the results link that is there on the home page

3) Now, a new page will open.

4) Candidates may now click on the CHSL link.

5) Results will appear on the screen.

6) Candidates may now check their results.

7) Download the same.

8) Keep the hard copy of the results with them.

9) Use it whenever needed in the future.

It may be noted that the commission has shared the category-wise break-up of the candidates who have been selected for the posts of LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, and DEOs along with the marks obtained by the selected candidates in the result document.

Earlier in February, the commission released the answer key and response sheet of the SSC Constable (GD) 2023 exams. It also advised the candidates to check the same on the official website ssc.nic.in.

It had earlier conducted the exam from January 10, 2023, which went on till February 13, 2023, through computer-based test (CBT) mode.The SSC conducted the exam for a number of posts that included Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB.